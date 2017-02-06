Donald Trump Wants to Gift Prince William’s Kids with a Pair of Cowboy Saddles

According to reports, during his visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump is planning to bring with him a very odd choice of presents for the royal children.

It looks like Donald Trump has decided to bring the true American spirit to the U.K. by gifting Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children Prince George and Princess Charlotte western cowboy saddles.

According to Sunday Express, Queen Elizabeth will also be gifted with some all-American presents later this year.

A source close to the presidential family explained that the Donald understands the royals’ horse riding tradition and so he has figured that cowboy saddles would be very appropriate gifts for the young kids. “He doesn’t just want to give them something that will sit at the back of a cupboard or gather dust on a mantelpiece.

“He wants to give them something he knows they will enjoy and use.”

Furthermore, the new president will engrave the President’s seal on one side of the saddle and the Queen’s seal on the other side to symbolize the special bond between the U.S. and England, the source said.

Last week, President Trump met the British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time. Trump told her that he is a “big fan” of the Queen.

In fact, Trump’s late mother was Scottish, giving him a strong feeling of kinship with the U.K.

As previously reported, English political leaders are still debating when Trump should visit.

According to Time magazine, Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, said the invitation has put the Queen in a “very difficult position” because of Trump’s controversial travel ban on people from Muslim majority countries. The Queen would not want to be associated with such controversial political choices.

Regardless of that, Trump is still very excited to pay a visit to the Queen and even maybe play some golf with her.