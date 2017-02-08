Donald Trump Wants To Dump Sean Spicer After Melissa McCarthy SNL Impersonation

Donald Trump is so upset with the “weak” portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” that he is planning to fire him. An insider claimed that Mr. Trump is also furious with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus who persuaded him to give Spicer the high-profile gig. A blind person sitting in his living room could see this coming. An insider leaked a juicy item to the media early today that reveals the fate of the man given the title of alternative fact spitter – Sean Spicer.

According to the source, POTUS is more than angry by Spicer’s first two weeks as being the second-most visible person in the White House. Mr. Spicer held his first press conference where he created non-existent numbers to say that Trump’s inauguration crowd was bigger than Obama’s.

He also fought with reporters – all of this did not reflect well on the highest office in the land. As if that was not enough, last weekend, “SNL” made a fool out of Spicer by having a funny and talented woman – Melissa McCarthy take on the role. McCarthy was brilliantly horrible and mean. She screamed at reporters like a schoolyard bully, sprayed them with soapy water, and spewed out nonsensical facts.

Reports came in saying that the installment more than angered Trump. The business mogul, who believes that appearance might be one of the most important aspects of life, has been interviewing potential replacements for Mr. Spicer.

A source said the flamboyant businessman is also at odds with Priebus who vouched for Spicer. The insider said: “Priebus vouched for Spicer and against Trump’s instincts, the president regrets it every day and blames Priebus.”

The person claimed that Trump wanted to hire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway for Press Secretary. Trump was also interested in having Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle on the job but followed Priebus’ advice. Trump has plans to relieve Spicer from his second role of communications director.