Donald Trump Wants Congress To Investigate Wiretapping Claims Involving Barack Obama

Donald Trump wants Congress to investigate Barack Obama. The news comes just 24 hours after the 45th U.S. president took to Twitter and accused his predecessor of wiretapping Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The New York businessman offered no proof to back up his wild accusations, and now it is up to Congress to fill in the gaps in his wild claims.

The former reality television star is the same person, who claimed for years that he had proofs that former President Obama was born in Kenya and that his birth certificate was nothing but a piece of forgery.

Moreover, when Mr. Trump does not like what is being said or written about him, he calls it “fake news.”

Despite his shaky history with the truth, elected officials in Congress are now forced to spend precious time and money on something that is probably false.

The same thing happened when Trump claimed 5 million illegal votes were cast for Hillary Clinton in 2016. This was the only way he could explain losing the popular vote by close to 3 million ballots.

He had promised a significant and lengthy investigation of the matter. So far, Republicans in Ohio only found 82 cases where non-citizens voted in the state.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is the one in the administration pushing for the investigation as the president is taking a back seat not to take more heat.

On Sunday, March 5, Spicer tweeted: “Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling. President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016. Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

F.B.I Director James Comey has asked the Department of Justice to dismiss the shocking claims made by Mr. Trump publicly.