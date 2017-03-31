FREE NEWSLETTER
Donald Trump Walks Out Executive Order Signing Ceremony Without Signing Orders – Video Sparks Debate About His Handling Of The Job

Mel Walker Posted On 03/31/2017
Donald Trump Walks Out Executive Signing CeremonyMic.com

President Donald Trump walked out of an executive order signing ceremony Friday without signing the executive orders because a journalist asked him a question about his former advisor Michael Flynn.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was present at the event, tried to bring the president back but could not convince him into doing so.

The whole thing was caught on video, and it has gone viral. The clip has sparked a lot of conversations online on whether the business mogul enjoys or understands what it means to hold the most powerful office in the world.

Trump supporters voted for him to Make America Great Again, and over two months after he was sworn in, the jury is still out about his ability to deliver on this central promise.

The 45th U.S. president, who has an approval rating sitting at 36 percent, has failed to repeal ObamaCare and put in place a “Muslim ban” that can survive in court.

Now, he has to deal with the fallout from Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. For a billionaire, who spent an entire life building his own narrative and firing people when they did not live up to his high expectations, the Washington gridlock and non-stop media scrutiny are proving to be tough to handle.

The latest evidence to back this theory is the shocking moment that happened earlier today at the White House.

Mr. Trump has also spent a big portion of this week attacking members of his own party and Democrats.

According to experts, this tactic is not very promising when it comes to advancing his agenda.

