Donald Trump Voters Banned From Hawaii Restaurant

The archipelago of Hawaii is the birthplace of the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama. Hawaii is considered a blue state and voted for Mr. Obama during the 2008 and the 2012 elections. It was not all that surprising that during the 2016 presidential race a majority of Hawaiians – 62 percent to be exact – backed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over billionaire, Donald Trump. Mr. Obama is not only from Hawaii, but he also grew up there and goes back to the island of Honolulu every Christmas with his family. He is in Hawaii at this very moment.

Obama loves Hawaii and Hawaiians adore their native son. So it is not that shocking to hear that a restaurant in the Aloha State has taken drastic measures to ban Trump’s supporters from its eatery. This week, people, who voted for the real estate mogul and decided to grab a bite at the Café 8 1/2 in Downtown Honolulu were greeted with a nasty surprise.

Robert Warner, the owner of the famous Italian eatery, made the decision to post a sign in front of the restaurant that stated that if you are for the real estate mogul, you are not allowed inside. He went on to call Trump’s voters Nazis. The note read: “If you voted for Trump, you cannot eat here! No Nazis.”

In a matter of minutes, Warner’s Facebook page was flooded with negative and racist comments. Many are asking him if he is not ashamed of himself, does he remember when Jews and Blacks were not allowed in certain establishments? Few others told him he was acting like those homophobic bakery owners who have refused to bake wedding cakes for gay couples.

The Yelp page for the Italian restaurant has been overtaken by Republicans, who are posting one negative review after another. One review said: “Poor~ Decision you just probably lost alot of business. You must be a billionaire to be able to post something like that. Business has nothing to do with political. Bad choice~Beside we live in the USA which is Freedom. Seriously you dont think Trump and Hilary and Obama are friends and eating out. They are Friends they are the rich one and living a wealthy life and they all promise the world to the people and some are smarter then others. But us the people fighting against each other for different opinions especially if you are a business owner~~Big Mistake. Good luck. Let see if Hilary is going to support you!”

One person wrote: “I really think its sad that your acting like a big baby that got an award for everything. Even losing. Very sad.”

Yelp’s team is currently monitoring the page. Hawaii Civil Rights Commission director William Hoshijo said there are no laws in the state to protect against discrimination based on political affiliation.

Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children are currently vacationing in Hawaii; maybe she can contact the owner and convince him that her father will be a good president for all Americans.

Despite the backlash, Warner said he does not regret his decision. However, on Friday, the sign was removed signaling the end of the “ban.”