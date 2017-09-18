Donald Trump Uses Violent Hillary Clinton Meme To Reconnect With Supporters After DACA Flap

President Donald Trump ruled the Twitterverse on Sunday for so many reasons — one of them being his decision to tweet a GIF where Hillary Clinton is being assaulted with a golf ball.

Mr. Trump made some decisions last week that might have angered his base.

He danced around some kind of support for Barack Obama’s immigration policy known as DACA.

To achieve that goal The Donald will have to work with the GOP’s nemeses.

The Trump administration is also seriously thinking about softening on its decision to leave the Paris climate accord.

After angering his base, the Republican politician had decided to feed them some red meat.

The business mogul opted to retweet a great meme on Sunday where he is playing golf, and his powerful swing capitulated the ball so far that it hits Clinton on the back.

The 67th United States Secretary of State falls to her feet as she is boarding a plane.

The post went viral, and the uproar and backlash were swift.

Many Democrats bashed Trump’s behavior and said his action was unpresidential and childish.

While others posed the following questions, where is Melania Trump? Isn’t she supposed to be working on an anti-cyberbullying campaign?

Rep. Adam Schiff said: “It is distressing to have a President who will tweet and re-tweet things as juvenile as that.”

The politician from California added: “It doesn’t help, I think, regarding his stature. It doesn’t help regarding the stature of our whole country.”

Many celebrities went after Trump.

Ruth Marcus took to social media to say: “Words fail. The president, folks, but not far from the boy who lobbed rocks at a neighbor’s baby carriage. Thinks hitting women is funny.”

Actress and comedian Natasha Bertrand wrote: “Oh my god. @realDonaldTrump just retweeted this gif of @HillaryClinton being hit in the back with a golf ball and falling over.”

Keith Boykin also stated: “Donald Trump just retweeted this video attack on Hillary Clinton. And Trump cries and whines when someone calls him a sexist or a racist.”

A person, who voted for Trump, bashed Clinton by explaining: “Awesomeness !! Take that from the 4 Americans that perished in BENGHAZI, you Ruthless fool. Go Trump.”

Another fan of Trump had the following to say: “It doesn’t get much better than this! President Trump is the absolute greatest POTUS in my opinion! A man who stands in his truth, is unapologetically real and genuine.”

Advertisement

This is not the first time nor the last time Trump will tweet a violent meme.