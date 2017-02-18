Donald Trump Turns Gene Huber Into A ‘Star’ At Florida Rally, Was Moment Real?

Meet Donald Trump’s rally speaker, Gene Huber, who is grabbing headlines and causing controversies after appearing on stage Saturday afternoon. Huber was a guest on CNN after the “Make America Great Again Rally” where he got into a mini fight with the host. Mr. Trump flew to Melbourne, Florida earlier today for a one-of-kind event which many describe as the official launch of his 2020 campaign for reelection. The rally opened with Melania Trump, in a red dress by Alexander McQueen, reading the Lord’s Prayer from a sheet of paper and talking to the large crowd about her plans as First Lady.

She eventually introduced her husband, who wasted no time to bash the American people’s biggest enemy, no, not ISIS, no, not Russia – CNN, MSNBC, and CBS – also known as the media. After bashing reporters for cooking up fake news, and talking about bringing back jobs and increasing national security, he called Gene Huber on stage.

Mr. Gene Huber told the audience: “Mr. President, thank you, sir. We the people, our movement is the reason why our president of the United States is standing here in front of us today.”

As the people cheered and applauded, the diehard Trumpster added: “When President Trump during the election promised all these things that he was going to do for us, I knew he was going to do this for us.”

After Huber had delivered his remarks, Trump said a star was born, and he was right. The media has been all over the man. A little digging on social media revealed that the married car salesman from Boynton Beach, Florida lives and breathes Trump.

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/vRAUY2mInQ Gene Huber takes over Pres Trump Rally!!! — Clarence Banta (@thebantaman) February 19, 2017

He has dozens of pictures of Trump and a life-size cardboard cutout of POTUS. Some believe that Huber was planted at the event because yesterday he received a call from Trump.

Huber was on CNN being interviewed by Pamela Brown when he said that reporters should be nicer to Trump. Some are thrilled that Mr. Trump is being engaged with his supporters, while others are asking, isn’t it a bit too early? Moreover, if he is already campaigning, when will he govern?