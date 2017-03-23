Donald Trump To TIME Interviewer “I’m President and Not You!”

President Trump is at it again. Trump had an interview with the TIME Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer on March 22nd, on a subject that he has been criticized for in the past. The cover story dealt with how Trump has handled mistruth and falsehoods throughout his career and his life.

The US President challenged the interviewer to name a couple of things that he has gotten wrong during his time as President and listed a string of examples of incidents that were supposed to prove his prophetic ability.

Trump told the interviewer “I’m an instinctual person. I happen to be a person who knows how life works.”

Trump said that he had predicted Brexit, the infamous and highly contentious case of Britain leaving the European Union.

To the man’s credit, he did tell an interviewer on Fox News that it would be best for Britain to leave the European Union.

The President also said that he had predicted the attack in Brussels when in reality, all he did was say that Brussels is a “hell hole.”

Everyone knows about Trump’s claim that there were 3 million unregistered voters who voted for Hillary Clinton. It seems like it’s something he just can’t let go because he brought it up one more time in the interview.

The most pressing issue they spoke of was the recent claim from Trump that the Obama administration had been wiretapping his phones. Trump cited a New York Times article on the apparent surveillance of him and his aides.

The story claimed that “Wiretapped data was used in an inquiry of Trump aides” and the FBI had listened to a couple of calls from Trump associates. Although the details of the article do seem to be a bit suspicious, there is no mention of wiretapping in the original story.

At the end of the interview, Trump boldly said to the interviewer “Well things can’t be going so bad because I’m President and you’re not. You know. Say hello to everybody OK?”

Trump has been under-fire for so many incidents in the recent past that it’s hard to keep up, but the main question at this point is if truth even matters to the President?