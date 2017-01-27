Donald Trump Team Spelled Theresa May Name Wrong In Memo

President Donald Trump met with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May today at the White House. The two leaders reaffirmed the “special relationship” between the two countries. It was a real love fest born out of pure necessity and the need for survival. With Brexit probably becoming a reality, May needs a major ally on the international stage to fill the void that the split with the European Union will leave. On the other hand, Mr. Trump is trying to reassure the world that he can build strong partnerships with other countries not name Russia.

However, the kumbaya moment was preceded by a show of gross incompetence from the team of the 45th U.S. President. Trump’s White House chiefs spelled May’s first name wrong three times in a press release that was put out. Staffers for the former reality television star wrote “Teresa” instead of Theresa.

Teresa May is the name of a 50-year-old British adult star, who starred in the music video for The Prodigy’s “Smack My B*** Up” in 1998. The video resulted in a lot of controversy for its treatment of women.

As with all things Trump, it is hard to tell if it was done on purpose. The businessman is known to hold a grudge, and the new British prime minister did say some things about him during the campaign that were not very nice.

This could have been his team’s way of discreetly getting back at her while putting a show of unity for the cameras. Trump does not get enough credit for surrounding himself with pretty decent political strategists.

The error went viral. People on the left mocked it and felt embarrassed for their country. Trump supporters say that this is not a big story. Independents find that incidents like those are not reassuring and do not build confidence in the new administration. Some commenters in the U.K. are demanding that May gets treated with more respect.