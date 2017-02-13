Donald Trump Takes Melania On Double Date With Japanese First Couple

Donald Trump and Melania Trump were photographed on their first dinner date at Mar-a-Lago since the 45th president was sworn in. The Trump couple was not alone; they were accompanied by Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, for dinner last night. First Lady Melania Trump wore a beautiful black dress that featured lace at the bottom and a low-dipping back that was probably designed by Calvin Klein. Barron’s mother completed the look with a pair of black leather pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Advertisement

Another journalist wanted to know, what did he plan to do with his national security adviser, Michael Flynn? Mr. Flynn, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin, has been accused of discussing the removal of sanctions with Russian officials before Trump took office.

He was also asked about the North Korean missile launch that occurred late Saturday evening. The question was odd because just moments prior, the two leaders held a joint press conference to talk about the matter.

Trump said: “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, it’s a great ally, 100 percent.” Abe added: “North Korea’s most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

He did not answer any of the questions and quickly walked to a black SUV with his wife and guests. The Trumps and the Abes had a very busy weekend in Palm Beach County, Florida. Mr. Trump and Mr. Abe took part in a round of golf Saturday morning as the first ladies toured the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach.

Advertisement

Melania turned heads and raised a few eyebrows after it was revealed that she wore a $4,000 white Calvin Klein sheath for the 20-minute outing. President Donald Trump will be back in Washington, on Monday, and First Lady Melania Trump will fly back to New York.