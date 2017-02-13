Donald Trump Supported By Joy Villa At 2017 Grammys, Blasted By Others

President Donald Trump was quite present at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Although his name was rarely mentioned, the political overtone of the show could not be missed. From pop music star Jennifer Lopez, rap legend Busta Rhymes to entertainment’s reigning queen Beyonce, a lot of artists decided to make statements in this unique moment in history. At some point, it seemed that some celebrities wanted posterity to record their opposition to the 45th U.S. president.

It is kind of interesting that a man who spent decades as a top New York tabloids figure and found his true calling in reality television, is so unpopular in an industry that used to embrace him as a unique creature.

The old Trump was all about pretty women, nice hotels, and having fun. He was also pro-immigration, a supporter of a woman’s right to choose what she wants to do with her body, and more. A bitter presidential campaign changed everything, and Mr. Trump has become one of the most conservative politicians in the country.

The entertainment industry saw the difference in persona and did an 180 change on how it treated him. The 59th Annual Grammy Awards confirmed the new reality. Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest accompanied by Busta Rhymes called Trump “President Agent Orange” and urged the audience to resist while performing a song called “We The People.” The rap stars made reference to the border wall and celebrated the rejection of the Muslim ban by the courts.

Comedian James Corden, who was hosting the show, went after Trump by saying: “With President Trump, we don’t know what comes next.” Katy Perry and Lopez also made vague references to the current political situation in the country.

On the other hand, Rock singer Princess Joy Villa wore a pro-Trump dress at the event.