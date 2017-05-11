Donald Trump Slams Stephen Colbert For Being A Talentless Hack!

In a new interview with Time magazine, Trump fought back against Colbert for his brutal monolog on his late night program where he referenced his “special friendship” with Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Trump said, “You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There is nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base.”

Donald said he is actually glad Stephen attacks him because it makes his base voters a lot stronger.

He went on to claim Colbert was going to be fired but his monolog spiked the ratings for the late night comedy, forcing the network to keep the host on.

The President continued, “I’ve done his show. But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

When Donald appeared on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert in September of 2015, the episode was the highest ranking episode among all of the late-night-talk shows that night.

As previously reported, Colbert slammed Trump in his diatribe after the President allegedly insulted Stephen’s friend and colleague, Face The Nation host, John Dickerson.

In his angry rant, he said, “Mr. President, I love your presidency. I call it ‘Disgrace The Nation.’ You’re not the POTUS; you’re the BLOTUS. You’re the glutton with the button,” and he then went on to call him a Nazi provocateur and claimed he had an intimate relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

Many people on social media were trying to get Colbert fired because of his allegedly “homophobic” remarks. Do you think Stephen’s comments went too far? Do you think Trump is right in accusing him of being “filthy” and not having talent?