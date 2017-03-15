FREE NEWSLETTER
Donald Trump Slams Snoop Dogg For His Latest Anti-Trump Video

Todd Malm Posted On 03/15/2017
Donald Trump Slams Snoop Dogg For His Latest Anti-Trump VideoSource: The Boston Globe

President Donald Trump is at it again! He went on yet another Twitter rant attacking Snoop Dogg for his depiction of him in Snoop Dogg’s latest video titled “Lavender (Night Fall Remix).” In the video, the 45-year old rapper shoots a toy gun at a clown dressed up as Donald Trump.

Trump went on to say that if someone had done the same thing to Obama, there would have been serious repercussions. Trump couldn’t help himself and had to point out Snoop Dogg’s lack of relevancy to today’s music scene by questioning what would’ve happened if Snoop Dogg “with his failing music career and all, aimed a weapon at Barack Obama?”

The senator from Florida, Marco Rubio also attacked Snoop Dogg by pointing out that Presidents have been assassinated before and it’s something that we should be reluctant to joke around about.

The President’s lawyer Michael Cohen said that the video had shocked him and Snoop Dogg should come out and make a formal apology. He went on to say “There’s absolutely nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president, and I’m really shocked at him because I thought he was better than that.”

The infamous rapper told the press that he is not trying to get a reaction from people about it. He explained that there is so much music out there right now that is not addressing the serious problems posed by Trump as President and that he had to take a moment to say something that needed to be said

Some people are saying that the aging rapper is attempting to stay relevant by making supposedly edgy and politically charged videos. What do our readers at Celebrity Insider think? Was it an obvious publicity stunt, or a genuine statement of Snoop Dogg’s views?

