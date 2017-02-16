Donald Trump Slams ‘Low-Life Leakers’ And ‘Criminal’ Intelligence Community

Donald Trump has gone on another Twitter rant, this time, he is slamming the intelligence community whom he classified as low life. When most world leaders are busy going through preparation for meetings and press conferences, America’s commander in chief is tweeting as if his political career depended on it. In a series of tweets, POTUS referred to the intelligence officials as “criminal” and “low-life leakers!” The brash billionaire also promised to find the people who partook in the leaks and make them pay a big price.

Trump tweeted: “The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!” He added: “FAKE NEWS media, which makes up stories and “sources,” is far more effective than the discredited Democrats – but they are fading fast!”

The posts were in direct response to revelations made by top CIA and FBI officials to several media outlets that Trump’s ex-National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was in constant communication with Russian officials, especially Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Intercepted communications between Flynn and Moscow politicians revealed that they discussed the removal of the sanctions put in place against Russia before Trump was sworn in. Deemed a threat to national security, Flynn was forced to resign.

Mr. Trump is also said to be furious that transcripts of his bizarre telephone conversations with the leaders of Russia, Australia, and Mexico have been made public.

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump blamed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s loyalists for the leaks. He said: “From intelligence, papers are being leaked, things are being leaked; it’s criminal action. It’s a criminal act, and it’s been going on for a long time before me, but now it’s really going on. People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton.”

The embarrassing information has prompted several investigations and put the Trump presidency in turmoil.