Donald Trump Slams Kathy Griffin For Her “Sick” Picture, Melania And Son Respond As Well!

As expected, Donald Trump could not have kept quiet about Kathy Griffin’s recent controversial post involving him. The current President took to Twitter to express his disgust. “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” he slammed the comedian.

Kathy Griffin’s photo showing her holding a bloody mannequin head made to look like Donald Trump went viral on Tuesday, and the woman faced backlash immediately.

Many people thought Griffin went too far this time.

Trump responded to the controversial post yesterday, and as expected, he was not pleased at all!

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself,” the president tweeted, adding that “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Speaking of sons, Donald Jr. also responded to Griffin’s picture, slamming her for the “phony” apology she released shortly after her post became viral.

“The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there was not a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming.”

In addition, ABC’s John Santucci also shared a statement from Melania Trump as well.

The First Lady called Griffin’s picture“very disturbing” and “simply wrong.”

[email protected] statement on Kathy Griffin photo – calls it ‘simply wrong’ and ‘makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.’”

The uproar that the photo created went so far that even the Secret Services responded to the post, implying they are looking into it as a threat.

Kathy Griffin has already released a video apology regarding the disturbing picture, trying to save herself but recent reports revealed that the woman has already been fired from ABC’s New Year’s Special that she had been hosting for a decade.

“I am a comic, I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far,” the comedienne stated in the Instagram video.

What do you think of the first family’s reaction to Kathy Griffin’s controversial post?