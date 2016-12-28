Donald Trump Slams Barack Obama, Changes Tune Hours Later

Is the honeymoon between Barack Obama and Donald Trump over? The answer to the question depends on the time of the day you ask it to Mr. Trump. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the 45th president rushed to Twitter to blast Mr. Obama. By Wednesday afternoon, the billionaire was praising the current leader of the free world. One thing is for sure; Trump is keeping the world and the media on high alert. The Republican politician and the 44th president met at the White House just days after winning the election and both men agreed that they had a very positive and constructive talk that lasted over one hour.

Advertisement

The days and weeks that followed that initial meeting were upbeat, it had appeared that all was going smoothly between the pair. In several interviews, the executive producer of the “Apprentice” said that he had been speaking to the president on a regular basis.

The businessman claimed that he was even consulting the commander-in-chief for his cabinet picks. However, Trump would not give the names of the people Obama pushed to have in his administration.

This morning, the good relationship between the two men came to a screeching halt after the real estate titan tweeted: “Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!”

The television personality did not elaborate, but many political pundits are doing what they do best – speculate. Some say the angry tweet was a direct reaction to three things that happened in the past 24 hours.

First, Trump is upset because Obama took part in a podcast where he said he could have beaten him in the 2016 race. Trump angrily replied by: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

Second, a silly poll published by AP claimed that Obama is the most admired man in America. Trump, who came in second, must have been fuming.

Moreover, lastly, Trump is upset by the breaking news that the Obama administration will retaliate against Russia for meddling in the election.

About five hours after Trump put out his initial bitter tweet, a group of reporters caught up with him at his Florida mansion where he was singing another tune. Asked how the transition was going, Trump replied: “Oh, I think very, very smoothly. Very good. You don’t think so?”

Trump’s change of heart came after Obama called him. Trump explained: “He phoned me. We had a very nice conversation.”

Advertisement

Tune in tomorrow for the next episode in the Trump/Obama drama.