Donald Trump Slammed For Calling Media “The Enemy” – “YOU Are The Enemy!”

On Friday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam traditional media, saying that it is “the enemy of the American people.”

“The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!”

Now, Twitter users responded to Trump’s claims.

They slammed the President for calling several major news outlets as “FAKE NEWS” while also pointing out the positive effects of their investigations.

They also mentioned the sacrifices that many journalists make when they are in places with conflicts. Many such reporters have been killed while covering stories.

What was even more shocking is that some of them made parallels between Trump’s tweet and Richards Nixon’s statements about the press during the infamous Watergate scandal.

Here are some of the most memorable twits slamming Donald Trump’s claim that media is “the enemy of the American people.”

“This is Marie Colvin an American journalist who worked for the British newspaper The Sunday Times. She died in Syria. She was #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/1XEoTsLKwd”

“Woodward and Bernstein. Nixon called them the enemy. Things did not end well for Nixon. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/RDX3fBCyXZ”

“#NotTheEnemy Tim Hetherington and Chris Hondros. Killed while covering the front lines in Mistrata Libya. pic.twitter.com/k3HjrCwbQs”

“Recipient of 2002: Edward R. Murrow Award for Distinguished Achievement in Broadcast Journalism#NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/Ody2CACmvW”

“The Press is #NotTheEnemy but it’s clear Trump’s unjustified attacks on the #FreePress are. #GasLighting #NarcissistProblems #TrumpPresser pic.twitter.com/tXhFhX7dnF”

“This is the @Newseum‘s Journalists Memorial, listing the 2,291 individuals who have died around the world reporting the news #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/FazzRTTQyL”

“Anna Politkovskaya known for standing up to Putin, her reports on Chechnya resulted in 20 criminal cases, assassinated. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/Dg5m7WiGJf”

“#NotTheEnemy Working to bring the news to the world, even in unimaginable dangers. https://t.co/T08AFZl7VI”

“I have been reporting on stories that no one else would for 30 years, amplifying suppressed voices wherever possible. I am #NotTheEnemy”

“Without debate, without criticism, no Administration and no country can succeed — and no republic can survive ~ JFK#FreePress #NotTheEnemy”

“James Foley, freelance journalist. Detained 44 days, Libya, 2011. Beheaded by ISIS, Syria, 2014. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/KbfYhbq6Xq”

“The @BostonGlobe exposed the Catholic Church’s enabling of pedophile priests. How many children did this save from abuse? #NotTheEnemy”

“In the 1800s Nelly Bly posed as a mental patient to expose abuse at asylums, leading to important reforms. #NotTheEnemy”

“This media outlet freed slaves trapped in cages. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/5io3Wa9IeY”

“On Dec. 1972 tape, Nixon told Kissinger “The press is the enemy, the establishment is the enemy, the professors are the enemy.” #NotTheEnemy https://t.co/UANLDhyCIq”

“News media are #NotTheEnemy but the current so called “POTUS” is.”

“@realDonaldTrump, You are the enemy. You are Bannon and Putin’s puppet. Anyone who stands up to your corruption are heroes. #NotTheEnemy pic.twitter.com/TjIpKWU8Q5”

“Donald Trump is the enemy of the American people. He threatens our environment, human rights, & int’l relations. #mediabias #NotTheEnemy”

“#NotTheEnemy RT @pressfreedom 75% of journalists killed in 2016 covered war. 38% politics. https://t.co/3jdT5Cqfm2 pic.twitter.com/fCWFjJuMMn”