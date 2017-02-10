Donald Trump Signs Executive Order That Gives Police More Authority!

Donald Trump has recently signed an executive order that gives more authority to the police, as part of his “public safety” program.

He insisted that the US faced the “threat of rising crime” and that “things will get better very soon”.

Now that the police have even more control, the immigrants are less likely to commit crimes – or at least that’s what the President thinks.

“I am directing the Department of Justice to reduce crimes and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers,” he said.

“It’s a shame, what has been happening to our great, our truly great, law enforcement officers. That is going to stop today.”

One of the executive orders seeks to “define new federal crimes, and increase penalties for existing federal crimes, in order to prevent violence” against state and federal police.

Last year, a total of 135 police officers were killed in the US. Around half of them – 64 officers – were fatally shot while on the job, including 21 who were killed in an ambush-style attack.

The number also includes traffic accidents and job-related health issues, for example, heart attacks while working.

However, when it comes to the hundreds of people who die every year at the hands of policemen who are supposed to protect them, Trump made no mentions of such incidents.

There were 968 such deaths last year and in 2017 a huge total of 130 of deaths have already taken place.

To make matters worse, the executive orders were signed during Black History Month.

The decision comes just a month after the former administration’s DoJ concluded that, in Chicago, residents had suffered a “pattern of excessive force” by police, experienced particularly within communities of color.

The rate of police officers being indicted or convicted for their fatal attacks is extremely low.

During his speech, Trump added that the three new executive orders, including ordering the Department of Homeland Security to “break the back of criminal cartels” and asking the Department of Justice to implement a task force to reduce violent crime, were giving a “clear sign” to criminals.

“Your day is over. A new era of justice begins and it begins right now,” he said.

Mr Sessions, Senator from Alabama who was once deemed too racist to serve as a federal judge, told reporters that the US “has a crime problem”.

“I wish the rise that we’re seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip,” he said.

“My best judgment, having been involved in criminal law enforcement for many years, is that this is a dangerous, permanent trend that puts the health and safety of America at risk,” he added.