Donald Trump Should Be Afraid, Oprah Is Thinking About Running For President

The 2020 presidential election is shaping to be even more dramatic than the three previous races.

President Donald Trump, who is one of the least popular new presidents in U.S. history, is a great motivator for a lot of wealthy celebrities. They believe Trump can be beaten and they will do a better job as the leader of the free world.

For example, reality television star and businessman Mark Cuban is seriously thinking about a future presidential run.

Now, it is time to add Oprah Winfrey to the list of potential candidates.

This chatter is not really new, but the TV legend is no longer closing the door. Oprah is openly entertaining the idea of running for president.

At age 63, 2020 would be the most appropriate avenue. In a December interview with financier David Rubenstein, Oprah explained that with Trump becoming president, political experience is no longer a requirement to hold the highest office in the land.

Her perspective on the matter has changed completely. Oprah said: “I never considered the question even a possibility. That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. I don’t …’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’”

Some took Oprah’s remarks as a bit of a joke, but famous people rarely play with these things if there is not some level of seriousness behind.

The humanitarian endorsed Barack Obama in 2008 and backed Hillary Clinton last year.

A Trump-Oprah battle could pit two old friends against each other, but also two very different visions about what it means to be a famous billionaire.

The president has always been bombastic, while Oprah is more subdue.