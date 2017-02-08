Donald Trump Shares Sleeping Habits In Bill O’Reilly Interview

Donald Trump has revealed in a new interview that he gets about four hours of sleep daily because he works late and has a need to wake up early to watch television. Mr. Trump omitted to add that his passion for tweeting at dawn might contribute to his lack of sleep. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump took extra pleasure in mocking Hillary Clinton whom he claimed had no stamina. He also said that the former secretary of state did not participate in many rallies because she had to “go back to New York and sleep.”

Trump, who apparently never feels any fatigue, was able to give Jeb Bush the unflattering nickname of “Mr. Low Energy.” The name stuck with the former governor of Florida, and it played a part in derailing his bid to win the Republican nomination.

The 70-year-old president recently sat down with Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor for a multi-part Super Bowl interview. In the final portion of the interview, which aired Tuesday night, the brash billionaire claimed that he works until midnight or 1 AM, then wakes up at around 5 AM to eat, read newspapers, and watch morning shows including MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Fox & Friends.

Mr. Trump, who never made a secret of his love for junk food such as tacos, KFC, and burgers, detailed his breakfast for Fox News Channel viewers. He said: “While I eat bacon and eggs or cereal, I read the papers, I see what’s going on television.”

The real estate mogul, who loathes the media, went on to reveal that he watches various networks and they all have anchors pushing false claims against him. He explained: “I take a look [at the TV], I see the lies…I call it you know, fake news…the level of dishonesty, where they will take a story that should be good, I know good from bad. They will take something that should be a good story — in fact sometimes I say this is going to be nice to read, I say ‘whoa.’ And they will purposely totally change it. It’s fake news.”

Trump spoke about his sleep pattern a few months ago, and it was very interesting. The former reality television star, who is famous for his 3 AM twitter rants, said at a campaign event last fall: “You know, I’m not a big sleeper. I like three hours, four hours, I toss, I turn, I beep-de-beep, I want to find out what’s going on.”

In his 2004 book, “Think Like a Billionaire,” Trump also explained that to be successful, a person should never sleep more than they have to.