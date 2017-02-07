Donald Trump Shaken By Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Because She Is A Woman

Donald Trump is said to be furious about the fact that Melissa McCarthy, a woman, was picked to play Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.” Trump’s over the top reaction has thousands of people now begging the writers of “SNL” to cast Trump’s nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell, to play him. An article published on Politico’s website revealed why President Trump has yet to destroy the cast of “SNL” for last weekend’s episode where he and several members of his administration were ridiculed.

Advertisement

The mogul is so so upset over the fact that a female was picked to slam the White House Press Secretary that he is now apparently thinking about firing him. In the installment, McCarthy, who hit stardom with TV shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Mike & Molly,” surprised the audience and viewers at home by taking on the role of Spicer.

The faux Spicer screamed and yelled at reporters while chewing gum. McCarthy portrayed Spicer as an angry and pitiful Trump employee who will invent stories and figures to make his boss look good. When he does not get his way, McCarthy’s Spicer physically and verbally assaults the journalists in the room.

The clip went viral, and TV critics unanimously agreed that the “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters” star delivered the best skit of the season. An insider said that Trump is fuming because “SNL” made a member of his administration look weak. A donor told the political website: “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

The person went on to say that POTUS already believes that Spicer had one strike when he held his first press briefing and lied about the size of the crowd on Inauguration Day. Spicer, who is known for spitting out “alternative facts,” said he received hundreds of tweets about the sketch, and he thought it was too much and even mean.

Advertisement

Asked, will Trump fire him? He declined to answer. Thousands of people have been begging “SNL” to invite Rosie O’Donnell to play Trump. O’Donnell has already replied by saying she would love to do it.