Donald Trump SC Nominee Neil Gorsuch Slams Attacks On Judge James Robart

Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch does not agree with the barrage of insults he has been throwing at Judge James Robart, and he is making his thoughts known. Many believe that Judge Gorsuch is challenging President Trump to sway the Democrats who are vowing to make it difficult for him to make it through the confirmation hearings. Here is a brief recap of the situation. Almost immediately after Trump became the 45th president of the United States, he decided to keep one of the biggest campaign promises he made during the election – the so-called Muslim or travel ban.

Via an executive order, POTUS issued an immigration restriction that affected refugees and other travelers from seven Muslim countries. The order led to chaos in airports all over the world.

It also prompted massive protests by activists and pro-immigration advocates. This is where US District Judge James Robart comes into the picture.

Judge Robart ruled to halt the ban and immediately ordered officials at airports to allow refugees with approved visas to enter the country. Mr. Trump went on a rant via Twitter where she slammed the judge. POTUS said: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

On Wednesday, Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said during a private meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, he slammed Trump by saying that the comments are “disheartening” and “demoralizing.” Blumenthal explained: “Gorsuch didn’t disagree with me on that point.”

He added: “I said to him if a litigant before your court – and the President of the United States is in fact a litigant right now in the immigration ban cases – said what President Trump said, you would hold him in contempt of court.”

Trump has a habit of bashing judges. The mogul bashed Judge Gonzalo Curiel, who had ruled against him in a Trump University fraud case where he was forced to pay $25 million to people he scammed. He called Curiel unqualified and Mexican.