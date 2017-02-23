Donald Trump Says Removing Undocumented Immigrants Is A ‘Military Operation’

Donald Trump once more got himself in trouble on Thursday for claiming that his focus on removing undocumented immigrants in the country is a military operation.

The 45th president is often at odds with members of his administration.

The business mogul likes to make bold statements that often do not match with facts.

Earlier today, during a meeting at the White House with manufacturing CEOs, the controversial politician stated: “You see what’s happening at the border, all of the sudden for the first time, we’re getting gang members out, we’re getting drug lords out, we’re getting really bad dudes out of this country.”

He went on to add: “And at a rate that nobody’s ever seen before, and they’re the bad ones, and it’s a military operation because that has been allowed to come into our country. And you see gang violence that you’ve read about like never before, all of the things, much of that is people that are here illegally. And they’re rough and they’re tough but they’re not tough like our people.”

There are several problems with what was said.

First, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are civilians and have nothing to do with the military.

Moreover, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) led by John Kelly keeps downplaying the latest changes in immigration enforcement.

Kelly, who went to Mexico this week, said during a press conference that there will be no “mass deportation” under his watch and that everything will be handled in a humane manner.

Second, most studies released on the matter revealed that undocumented immigrants do not commit crimes at a higher rate than the legal population.

It is actually the opposite, but proponents of tough immigration enforcement keep pushing this narrative without proof.

The president is very happy with how DHS is currently dealing with the border.