Donald Trump Says ‘Life Is A Campaign’ At Florida Rally, Governing Is For Chumps

Donald Trump has made things clear for his supporters and critics Saturday during an event in Melbourne, Florida; nothing beats campaigning for him. The 45th U.S. president took the oath of office one month ago, and he already sounds like someone running for reelection. Mr. Trump wants to change things in this country for the better and insists that he inherited a “mess.” The former reality television star still talks like an outsider, almost forgetting that he is the one in charge.

Advertisement

The president was in full campaign mode promising to deliver for the American people. The crowd of 9,000 people enjoyed every bit of the show, although the whole presentation lacked real solutions to the problems that the country is facing.

The concept was close to what the real estate giant has been saying at rallies for almost two years, everyone is going to be happy, and everything is going to be great. First Lady Melania Trump prayed and announced an era of prosperity for all.

Behind all the fanfare and huge promises, an undeniable truth, a new president facing unprecedented opposition around the country opted to get back to what he loves the most in politics, bask in the adoration of his fans.

In this alternate universe, Mr. Trump is not the most unpopular new president in modern history, the so-called Muslim ban was not a major failure, and leaks are not threatening to derail his administration. For a few hours, the president was just happy, and none of the FAKE News could touch him.

While on Air Force One, the 70-year-old Republican politician said: “Life is a campaign. Making our country great again is a campaign. For me, it’s a campaign.” This is the essence of what the Trump presidency will be about, permanent campaigning and real governing will take a back seat. Messaging will be more important than the message and appearances will matter more than results.

Mr. Trump told his fans: “I’m here because I want to be among my friends and among the people. This was a great movement. A movement like has never been seen before in our country, or probably anywhere else. This was a truly great movement. And I want to be here with you. And I will always be with you. I promise you that.”

Advertisement

Some people are old enough to remember when conservatives were talking about the cult of personality during the Obama years; the Trump era will take things to a higher level.