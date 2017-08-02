FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
donald trump chris evans o.j. simpson anthony scaramucci kathy griffin blake lively barack obama beyonce sean spicer caitlyn jenner kanye west Emmanuel Macron david letterman michelle obama cher Chris Christie joe scarborough melania trump barron trump mika brzezinski jay leno Leslie Jones ivanka trump
Home » Politics

Donald Trump Say’s It’s Untrue That He Said White House Was A “Dump”

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/02/2017
0
1 Views
0


Donald TrumpSource: HuffPost.com

President Donald Trump is under fire yet again, and again, and again. As CI readers know, the President has been talking all kinds of smack about the current administration.

The 71-year-old Commander-In-Chief wrote, ” I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – UNTRUE.”

As CI readers know, the President told members at his golf club that the White House was a real dump.

However, despite Trump’s smack talking, he’s been to the golf course a total of 36 times since his inauguration.

As everyone knows by now, anyone who spends time with him will have access to the highly classified material.

However, he manages to keep it under wraps.

So, we have to keep his opinions on the down-low, because you never know what kind of information he has to himself.

Trump received backlash for his comments on social media from political commentators, former White House photographers, and even Chelsea Clinton.

As CI readers know, Trump’s campaign and his presidency has been marked by criticism and non-stop negativity since it began. Ever since he started, we can’t take it too seriously, because we know that there is only so much power that one man can have.

Despite that fact, there’s a non-stop worry in the media that the President will cause a major screw-up in the White House. Will Trump prevail? Probably not, but we can see all kinds of news in the coming months.

Advertisement

As CI readers know, Scaramucci was extradited from the White House, but we could always see someone way worse in his position in the coming house. The fact that he was fired, could be because no one could expect that a businessman would be running the government.

Post Views: 1

Read more about donald trump

Advertisement

You may also like
Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump – Say’s He’s A “Reckless Moron” With “Zero Societal Awareness”
08/01/2017
Donald Trump Apparently “Weighed In” On His Son’s Statement Regarding The Russia Meeting
08/01/2017
Miley Cyrus Posed & Shared The New Pic On Instagram
08/01/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *