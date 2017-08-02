Donald Trump Say’s It’s Untrue That He Said White House Was A “Dump”

President Donald Trump is under fire yet again, and again, and again. As CI readers know, the President has been talking all kinds of smack about the current administration.

The 71-year-old Commander-In-Chief wrote, ” I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – UNTRUE.”

As CI readers know, the President told members at his golf club that the White House was a real dump.

However, despite Trump’s smack talking, he’s been to the golf course a total of 36 times since his inauguration.

I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen. But Fake News said I called it a dump – TOTALLY UNTRUE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2017

Thank you to all the White House ushers, butlers, maids, chefs, florists, gardeners, plumbers, engineers & curators for all you do every day https://t.co/rjQS9HeALG — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 1, 2017

President Obama shows Canada PM Justin Trudeau the Lincoln Bedroom which has a signed copy of The Gettysburg Address, in a place that no American should ever call a "dump". A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Trump received backlash for his comments on social media from political commentators, former White House photographers, and even Chelsea Clinton.

As CI readers know, Trump's campaign and his presidency has been marked by criticism and non-stop negativity since it began.

Despite that fact, there's a non-stop worry in the media that the President will cause a major screw-up in the White House.

As CI readers know, Scaramucci was extradiated from the White House, but we could always see someone way worse in his position in the coming house.