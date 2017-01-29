Donald Trump Says His Ban Does Not Target Muslims

The decree prohibiting the entry of refugees and nationals of Somalia, Libya, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Sudan has been the subject of a fire fueled by criticism on all fronts, which Mr. Trump is now trying to calm down.

President Trump said Sunday in a statement that his administration intends to resume the normal issuance of visas for all countries as soon as adequate security measures have been put in place within 90 days.

“There are forty countries in the world that are predominantly Muslim and are not concerned by this decree,” he added.

The White House denied having acted precipitately. “The administration could not telegraph its intentions before the entry into force of the decree because it would have caused a mass influx of people from these countries before what would have posed security problems”. Justified his spokesman Sean Spicer in an interview with ABC.

Christians in the Middle-East have been executed in large numbers. We cannot allow this horror to continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus seemed to throw oil on the fire. “Maybe we should go even further,” he said on CBS.

In the absence of clear instructions to border officials, the decree is implemented in a disorderly manner. The green card holders – permanent residents – were originally targeted, but Mr. Priebus said on Sunday that they should not be. Americans with a second nationality are also exempted.

Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

Democrats of 16 states, including those of California and New York, issued a joint statement condemning the decree. They are studying ways to combat this measure before the courts. “We want to work to ensure that as few people as possible suffer the consequences of the chaotic situation that has been created,” their statement said.

The states concerned are California, New York State, Pennsylvania, Washington State, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, Connecticut, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, and Illinois, as well as Washington DC.

Four judges in Brooklyn, Boston, Alexandria (Virginia) and Seattle pronounced during the weekend suspended meaning that people from the seven countries mentioned but having a valid visa can not be expelled or turned back at the border.