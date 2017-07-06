Donald Trump Says CNN Took Wrestling Meme Too Seriously

President Donald Trump responded to the harrowing controversy surrounding the viral meme of the politician wrestling Vince McMahon with a CNN logo replacing the image of his head. As CI readers know, the POTUS posted the viral meme on his Twitter on the 2nd of July, and since then, chaos has ensued.

CNN took the joke far too seriously, and they tracked the Reddit user down who they claim has a history of making “anti-semitic” and “racist” jokes.

After the network had finished intimidating the man, they forced him to apologize and then published the apology.

He wrote, “the GIF was created purely as a satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news organization.”

CNN went on to say that they would not reveal his name but they “reserve the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

Essentially, the network has blackmailed the man into submission, and frankly, many people can see right through this and aren’t happy about it.

Trump, 71, called attention to the incident during a joint press conference in Poland with President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, July 6th.

The POTUS slammed the network, as he always does, saying, “I think what CNN did was unfortunate for them. As you know, now they have been some pretty serious problems. They have been fake news for a long time. They have been covering me in a very dishonest way.”

The mogul went on to say that CNN has hurt themselves really badly and their image will suffer from the controversy.

As for what the President has been up to lately, Donald recently visited Poland before traveling to Germany for the G20 event, which will start Friday, July 7th. Ivanka, Melania, Jared, and Donald all gave speeches to people in Krasinski Square.