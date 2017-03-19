Donald Trump Says Barack Obama Was Nice To Him As He Blames Deep State For Tensions

A real love and hate relationship seems to exist between Donald Trump and Barack Obama.

First, Mr. Trump claimed that Obama liked him, then he said Obama was a sick or bad guy, who wiretapped his New York offices, and now he is arguing that the 44th U.S. president is a nice man.

At this point, many people are wondering, which one is it, Donald? Which one?

A few years ago, Hillary Clinton said that Obama was so indecisive that sometimes he could not decide if it was Monday or Tuesday.

Nowadays, that description seems to be better suited to the 45th president of the United States.

Saturday, in another interview that aired on the FOX News channel, the real estate mogul went head-to-head with Jesse Watters.

The conversation between the two men took place on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee where Trump was set to hold a campaign-style rally.

Watters asked POTUS to share his thoughts on the growing anti-Trump movement and the many protests across the country against his policies.

The Republican leader gave a surprising answer by saying: “President Barack Obama has been very nice to me personally, but his people haven’t been nice.”

He added: “He’s nice personally, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of nice things happening behind the scenes. And that’s unfortunate.”

For almost a week and a half, Trump has been hammering the unfounded claims that Obama surveilled the Trump Tower in New York with the help of British spies, so, why is he now praising the former president?

In the same interview, the billionaire gave his two cents on Rachel Maddow, who reported on his 2005 tax returns on MSNBC.

He shared: “They are bad people. There is something wrong with them….It’s illegal to do what they did.”

Mr. Trump believes that the liberal commentator broke the law by broadcasting his tax returns. He said: “It’s terrible what’s going on in Washington. We have a certain establishment out there that’s leaking.They don’t respect the law, and we have to change that.”

Advertisement

Do you think Maddow was wrong to reveal the documents?