Donald Trump’s administration had a terrible day that some say they might not be able to bounce from and the outcome could be impeachment. Late Tuesday night, as the world was digesting the news about retired general and former adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation, another shockwave came from the White House that might be bigger than Watergate. After interviewing several former and current top officials, the New York Times has learned that one year before the election many of Trump’s aides were in constant contact with high-level Russian officials.

Many believe that the top officials the publication is talking about are members of the CIA who have been insulted by Trump before and after the election. According to the NYT, Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was one of the people who was in contact with Russian intelligence throughout the 2016 race.

It is not known what Mr. Manafort and the other aides talked about. However, it is being speculated that the Trump staff members were probably strategizing on how to defeat Hillary Clinton with faux news, Wikileaks, and other large-scale smear campaigns.

Several media outlets have confirmed that the frequency of the calls made to Russia was at a record high during the same period the Kremlin was hacking Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign Chairman John Podesta.

Members of the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies have released the names of the aides to CNN. The network, dubbed fake news by Mr. Trump, confirmed that Flynn and Manafort were among the allies who had extensive communications with people associated to Putin.

The network has more names and other shocking details about the scandal that they will publish on another day. Both Flynn and Manafort have resigned from their posts because they were being bashed for compromising POTUS and this country.

The intelligence community says that it had obtained phone records and intercepted calls that back these claims. US intelligence officers said former President Barack Obama and then-president-elect Trump were briefed on the still ongoing investigation.