Donald Trump Revokes Obama’s Guidelines Protecting Transgender Students

This is absolutely sad and a proof that there is a regression under the Presidency of Donald Trump when we talk about basic human rights.

On Tuesday, Press Secretary Sean Spicer agreed with the President that treating transgender students by their identified gender is not a Federal issue but just a state one.

On Wednesday, the down-right violating plan was put into writing.

The administration put the law into action and also sent a two-page letter to public schools, in which they explained that they would be removing Barack Obama’s plan because it does not “contain extensive legal analysis or explain how the position is consistent with the express language of Title IX, nor did they undergo any formal public process.”

Under Obama’s Presidency, the Education and Justice departments issued a joint statement in May of last year, saying:

“A school may not require transgender students to use facilities inconsistent with their gender identity.”

Now, Trump’s order not only does it deny the one set by Obama but it also brings forth no other viable solution or guidance to the ones affected.

The sent letter specified that the “withdrawal of [Obama’s] guidance documents does not leave students without protections from discrimination, bullying, or harassment.”

Really? How so?

A statement from the white house explained:

“As President Trump has clearly stated, he believes policy regarding transgender bathrooms should be decided at the state level…”

“ The joint decision made today by the Department of Justice and the Department of Education returning power to the states paves the way for an open and inclusive process to take place at the local level with input from parents, students, teachers and administrators.”

Despite their attempt to atone for the gravity of the new plan, according to an insider, the very controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos did not agree with these new provisions.