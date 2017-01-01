Donald Trump Praises Putin on Twitter

If you aren’t scared enough yet and you think that maybe the status of politics nowadays is not so bad just stop a little and read what Donald Trump has done lately.

There is so much going on in the Oval Office and many are worried about what President-elect Donald Trump is planning to do, especially when it comes to foreign relations.

As we have reported in the past, he already offended China by taking a controversial position alongside Taiwan recently and people were afraid that his reckless behavior might one day just anger the wrong country leader and start a huge conflict.

When it comes to Russia however, it always seems like Donald Trump is a big fan! Furthermore, his bias to the country becomes even more apparent when we think about that fact that it has been proven Russia was involved in the American Presidential elections, helping Trump win.

On Thursday, Barack Obama decided to sanction Russia for its interference – 35 Russian diplomats were kicked out of the States.

Donald Trump chose to stay neutral at first, saying we should “move on to bigger and better things,” but it didn’t take long until his real thoughts on the matter took central stage, as usual.

Later on, the Russian Embassy chose to tweet a picture of a “Lame Duck,” suggesting that Donald Trump might have been involved in the whole political shenanigan.

Furthermore, if that was not enough to suspect the president elect, his infamous ‘bromance’ with Vladimir Putin came forward once again when he praised the Russian president on Twitter, writing:

“Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart!”

As you may already know, Putin is notorious for having imprisoned his political opponents and eliminating the freedom of the press – not at all Democratic moves. Now we see who inspires Trump.

We hope President Obama can fix as much of the issues before the inauguration as possible, because then, who knows what might happen to the world under Donald Trump’s leadership.