Donald Trump Plays Golf Despite Criticizing Obama For Doing The Same

When Donald Trump had nothing to do with politics, he repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama for taking time to relax and play golf.

“Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.” Trump tweeted. “Worse than Carter.”

“We pay for Obama’s travel so he can fundraise millions so Democrats can run on lies,” tweeted again a day later, still annoyed. “Then we pay for his golf.”

“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!” he tweeted again, for the third time that month.

Now that Donald Trump is the President of the United States, it seems that he has changed his mind about what a president should and should not do.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump played golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan at two of his courses in South Florida: 18 holes at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, and nine more at the Trump International Golf Club in nearby West Palm Beach.

On Sunday, he returned, without Mr. Abe, to the club in West Palm Beach for five hours.

He tweeted: “Played golf today with Prime Minister Abe of Japan and @TheBig_Easy, Ernie Els, and had a great time. Japan is very well represented!”

Last weekend, he spent four and a half hours at one of his golf clubs, a day before hosting a Super Bowl Party at Mar-a-Lago, which its original owner, the heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, named the “winter White House.”

On Saturday, Mr. Trump and his aides covered doors and windows at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter to keep the journalists inside from snapping photos of the president and Mr. Abe on the course.

Trump told reporters that he and Mr. Abe “got to know each other very, very well” while golfing.