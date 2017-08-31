Donald Trump Plans To Donate $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Donald Trump will donate $ 1 million to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Spokesperson Sarah Sanders announced the news to reporters on Thursday, just a few days after the flooding that killed around 35 people and drove thousands of people from their homes.

Sanders claimed Trump would donate 1$ million out of his own pocket.

The Spokeswoman even asked the reporters in the room for advice on which companies Donald should give money to.

Sarah claimed she knows the “people in the room are very good at research,” and have the necessary skills and tools to find which enterprises are the best to fund.

THANK YOU to all of the incredible HEROES in Texas. America is with you! #TexasStrong https://t.co/8N4ABo9Ihp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2017

The President tweeted on Thursday thanking all of the brave people and volunteers around the U.S.A who came out to help the people in need.

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, visited Austin and Corpus Christi on Tuesday, not long after the hurricane hit Houston.

She met with several first responders and other important figures who are working with flood victims.

Sanders added that Trump and his Wife would return to Texas and visit Lousiana as well.

In case you missed it, Louisiana was hit with devastating flooding.

However, they have not finalized a list of all of the affected cities.

It’s certainly a tragedy, but we’re glad to hear so many people are coming out to help.

Trump isn’t the only person who donated money to the cause.

Many other stars and celebrities contributed money including Leonardo DiCaprio, JJ Watts, and Sandra Bullock.

Kevin Hart also set up a relief fund to help out all of the victims. It’s great that people were able to put aside partisan politics for a change to do good for sufferers of tragedy! We send out our condolences to the people in Texas and Louisiana.