Donald Trump Plans New Immigration Ban Executive Order For Monday

Donald Trump might sign another immigration or Muslim ban as early as Monday morning. President Trump made the announcement as he was aboard Air Force One en route to Mar-a-Lago with First Lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe. Mr. Trump is a doer, which is why since taken office on January 20, he has signed eight orders and 12 memoranda that affect minority rights, climate change, and financial regulation.

Among them, there is also the much talked about travel restriction that affects refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order bans nationals from these countries from entering American soil for the next 90 days.

The executive order led to protests in the major American airports and dozens of lawsuits. One of the suits landed in front of Seattle Federal Judge James Robart, who decided not to lift the stay. Trump took to Twitter and shared the following post with his 24 million followers about Judge James Robart. He said: “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

He stated that if one of the refugees he had barred in his order, enters the U.S. and commits a horrific crime, Robart will have blood on his hands. POTUS shared: “Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!”

Not long after, the Ninth Circuit of Appeals heard the case, and all three judges on the bench decided to side with the lower-court ruling. A displeased Trump after losing his second court battle in less than one week tweeted: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Last night in a brief press conference on Air Force One, Trump said: “I am confident we’ll win in court, but We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order. We need speed for reasons of security. So it could very well be that we do that. We will win that battle. The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily, but we will win that battle. We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order.”

Attorneys for the White House have not yet decided to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.