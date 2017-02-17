Donald Trump Pictured With Ivanka Children On White House South Lawn

President Donald Trump is attempting to soften his image by playing the caring grandfather with Ivanka’s children – Arabella and Joseph. Friday morning, Mr. Trump took part in a photo op on the south lawn with his grandchildren – Arabella Kushner, 5, and Joseph Kushner, three – who were both dressed in cute winter coats and boots. In one of the photos shared by first daughter Ivanka Trump, an impatient little Joseph has his face pressed against the White House window waiting for his grandfather.

While in another, the brother and sister can be seen getting a tour of Marine One by the Republican politician. The brief photo opportunity was done just before the New York businessman, boarded Marine One to travel to South Carolina.

In a tweet, the former television personality revealed that he is visiting the Palmetto State to talk about job creation at a Boeing facility. The Republican politician will be present during the unveiling of Boeing’s 787-10 Dreamliner model.

The company claimed that the model will carry 300 passengers and they are building 149 of them in South Carolina for buyers like United Airlines, British Airways, and Air France.

The 45th president of the United States had been at odds with Boeing even before taking office over the cost of Air Force One, which he deemed was too high.

Business experts say while the Trump presidency itself is positive for investor and Wall Steet, they do not believe he will achieve much by bullying companies and sinking their shares.

Mr. Trump, Arabella, and Joseph’s adorable pictures surfaced at the same time a memo leaked claiming his administration is considering mobilizing thousands of National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants. White House press secretary Sean Spicer rapidly denied the claims. He said: “100% false. There is no effort to use the National Guard to round up.”

DHS spokesperson said in a statement: “The Department is not considering mobilizing the National Guard.”

Trump and his family will be in Florida for the weekend.