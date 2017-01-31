Donald Trump Picks Neil Gorsuch As Supreme Court Nominee

Donald Trump has selected Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia, who passed away in February 2016 at Cibolo Creek Ranch in Texas. The rollout of Gorsuch was epic and so will be the fight for his confirmation. This evening, Trump turned the White House into the fancy mansion where the reality series the “Bachelor” takes place. Trump invited media outlets from around the world to the White House’s East Wing where he announced whom he would give the final rose to.

The Trump show or SCOTUS reality show was also attended by Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump’s children – Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. – were also present to find out “who was the winner.”

It was the first time in the history of this great country that a Supreme Court nominee was announced in that bizarre fashion. Two intelligent and conservative judges – Judge Thomas Hardiman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit and Neil Gorsuch – were the finalists. The favorite, Gorsuch, who sits on the Colorado-based 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, stood and waited for Trump to announce whom he would select as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

After a brief introduction where he made a major gaffe, he revealed that Gorsuch was his pick for the highest court in the land. The Donald claimed that Gorsuch was “among the finest and the most brilliant” judges. POTUS went on to say that Gorsuch’s academic credentials, which include Columbia University and Harvard Law, were “as good as I have ever seen.”

Gorsuch said he will be talking to Democrats and Republicans in the upcoming days to convince them he is the right man for the seat. Democrats remember that not too long ago, President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court and he was snubbed and stalled by Republicans.

This is the reason why liberals have already started asking themselves why should they support a popular-vote loser who picked Gorsuch for a stolen Supreme Court seat? Trump loves to fight, and many Democratic leaders have already taken to social media to say they will give him one that will last several months.