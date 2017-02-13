Donald Trump Official Inauguration Poster Contained Spelling Error

Donald Trump, the king of typos, is facing yet another embarrassing situation, but this time he is not at fault. Maybe it was an honest mistake, or it could have been a way for someone in Washington to get back at Mr. Trump, but the Library of Congress has unveiled an inauguration photo that contains an error. The picture features a smiling Trump in a navy blue suit with the following sentence splashed on the front: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach.”

The quote, which is from Mr. Trump, mistakenly has the preposition “to” instead of the adverb “too.” As soon as the photo was released, Trump and officials from the Library of Congress were mocked on social media.

Fairly quickly the error was corrected, and a new photo was released to the press without any explanation. The Trump administration and the president himself are both known for issuing statements riddled with mistakes that many say humiliate the highest office in the land and the country.

In his early morning Twitter rants, POTUS has a habit of writing posts with errors. Here are a few examples, he once wrote “rediculous” instead of “ridiculous.” He tweeted “Phoneix” au lieu de “Phoenix,” and “payed” versus “paid.”

Trump has also misspelled “honer” versus “honor” and once slammed Barrack Obama instead of Barack Obama. Here is a pearl that he tweeted during the primary: “one of the dummer people on television.” The irony of this little tweet is epic.

Officials from the White House have misspelled a few words and names. Last Friday, the Education Department sent out a tweet where it misspelled the name of W.E.B. DuBois. Trump once wrote “unpresidented,” which was mocked by the Merriam-Webster.

Via Twitter, Merriam-Webster wrote: “The #WordOfTheDay is… not “unpresidented”. We don’t enter that word. That’s a new one.” Expect more spelling mistakes from the White House.