Donald Trump NK Crisis Photo Shared By Mar-A-Lago Member Richard DeAgazio

Donald Trump’s administration is under fire after a man by the name of Richard DeAgazio shared a series of pictures on Facebook showing POTUS reviewing intelligence reports. Mr. DeAgazio, a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club, also uploaded photos of the man who is responsible for carrying the nuclear codes for President Donald Trump. According to reports, DeAgazio recently became a member of the club where some people pay almost half a million dollars to mingle and play golf with Mr. Trump.

On Friday, DeAgazio celebrated his birthday at the Winter White House – the same place where Mr. and Mrs. Trump were hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie. As DeAgazio, an actor and businessman was getting ready to blow the candles of his cake, North Korea fired a ballistic missile. The breaking news from Asia prompted Trump to have a hastily planned press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club to address the media.

On his Facebook page, Mr. DeAgazio shared numerous pictures showing Trump and Abe going through official documents on the dinner table where they were eating salads and steak moments prior. The odd scene also featured American and Japanese aides scrambling to make the official papers readable with their cell phones.

DeAgazio shared his excitement watching what has been dubbed an open-air situation room with a caption that read: “HOLY MOLY !!! The Prime Minister Abe of Japan huddles with his staff and the President is on the phone with Washington DC. the two world leaders then conferred and then went into another room for hastily arranged press conference. Wow…..the center of the action!!!”

The wealthy investor also shared selfies with numerous members of the White House including President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and adviser Steve Bannon. There are a few pictures of US President Donald Trump being hugged and kissed by patrons.

However, the image that sparked controversy featured DeAgazio with a man named Rick holding the “nuclear football.” The nuclear football, which is also is known as the atomic football, is a briefcase that contains the nuclear launch codes that the President of the United States can use to authorize a nuclear attack.

Trump's paying members at Mar-a-Lago also get access to Bannon. pic.twitter.com/orzQx3Zv2O — Samuel Oakford (@samueloakford) February 13, 2017

He wrote: “This is Rick…He carries the “football” The nuclear football (also known as the atomic football, the President’s emergency satchel, the Presidential Emergency Satchel, the button, the black box, or just the football) is a briefcase, the contents of which are to be used by the President of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers, such as the White House Situation Room.

‘It functions as a mobile hub in the strategic defense system of the United States. It is held by an aide-de-camp. and Rick is the Man.”

White House spokesman Sean Spicer denied the claims and DeAgazio has deleted his Facebook page.