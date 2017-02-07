Donald Trump Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Wants To Play Steve Bannon On ‘SNL’

Donald Trump has just gotten an extra reason to be furious at “Saturday Night Live” – that reason is Rosie O’Donnell. In a tweet, Miss O’Donnell said that she would love the opportunity to play Chief Strategist Steve Bannon on an upcoming episode of “SNL.” O’Donnell considered as Trump’s biggest nemesis was responding to a barrage of unsolicited tweets begging her to contact “SNL” after Melissa McCarthy broke the Internet with her impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Last weekend, “SNL” delivered a very solid installment where Alec Baldwin reprised the role of Trump, Kristen Stewart also bashed POTUS and accidentally dropped an F-bomb. However, the skit that had the world talking featured Mrs. McCarthy playing an infuriated Spicer telling lies and beating reporters.

Many found it odd that Trump did not rush to Twitter to slam “SNL” and its writers while proclaiming that losers run the show and the ratings are bad! The following day, a report came out on Politico explaining that Trump felt insulted that a woman portrayed a male member of his administration. The insider said that Trump is furious that “SNL” made Spicer appear weak and is toying with the idea of replacing him with someone who is more qualified.

Thousands of people ran to social media to ask O’Donnell to play Bannon, and further infuriate Trump, and she is all in. In a first tweet, she said that she would love to be on the weekly show and went on to explain that she would need a few days to practice to master all of Bannon’s gestures and ticks.

O’Donnell, who has been feuding with Trump for more than a decade, wrote: “If called I will serve !!!” O’Donnell, who has been called “fat pig,” “slob,” and “total degenerate” by Trump later added: “would need to have a few days to prepare’ but ‘will be ready.”

Some people are pushing for Meryl Streep take up the role of Trump. While others suggested that Ellen DeGeneres impersonate Vice President Mike Pence. “SNL” has not yet responded to the many requests being made by fans.