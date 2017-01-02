Donald Trump Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Says He Is ‘Mentally Unstable’

When your name is Rosie O’Donnell, the perfect way to ring in 2017 is to bash your worst enemy – Donald Trump. Via Twitter, the comedian, slammed Mr. Trump by calling him unhinged and asked Americans to stop him from becoming president. The actress twitted: “Donald Trump is mentally unstable. less than 3 weeks to stop him America”. The tweet also mentioned author Harry Hurt III, who recently had a scuffle with the president-elect. Mr. Hurt wrote the 1993 book entitled “Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump,” which has painted the mogul as a flamboyant serial dater who is more known for his scandals than for his business accomplishments.

Advertisement

During the Christmas holiday, Hurt, who was staying at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, walked up to the mogul and attempted to talk to him. The former reality star had his staff boot Hurt from the hotel.

Hurt shared his story on several media outlets where he stated that the 45th president’s behavior was inappropriate. On Facebook, his rep also said that Trump had insulted the biographer. Hurt’s spokesperson said: “Hurt, who has a scratch handicap and plays in colorful knickers, walked over to Trump on the practice range prior to his group’s assigned tee time, only to suffer a tongue lashing from the President-elect.”

It is not all surprising that the former host of the “Rosie O’Donnell Show” sided with Hurt over Trump – the pair has been feuding for more than 10 years. During her time on “The View,” things got particularly heated between the duo, which led to the billionaire labeling the mother of five a pig, slob, fat, total degenerate, and dog.

Hillary Clinton and Megyn Kelly asked Trump if he did not regret the offensive remarks. He replied by: “Somebody who’s been very vicious to me, Rosie O’Donnell – I said very tough things to her. And I think everybody would agree that she deserves it, and nobody feels sorry for her.”

Mrs. O’Donnell was very active on social media during the 2016 race. She once tweeted that Trump was an orange derriere. On another occasion, she wrote: “he will never be President.”

Advertisement

The television personality caused a wave of controversy after Trump won the presidency. She claimed that Trump’s youngest son, Barron, 10, possibly had autism. After being bashed by Trump’s supporters, she apologized.