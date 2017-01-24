Donald Trump Moving Ahead With Muslim Ban And Mexico Border Wall

Donald Trump’s much-talked about Muslim ban will be in full effect starting on Wednesday. Several well-placed sources spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon revealing that the 45th president of the United States will move ahead with the controversial plan via a series of executives orders. The Republican will sign the orders on Wednesday after taking part in a town hall-style event with employees at the Department of Homeland Security in Washington. An order will be issued by the president banning a majority of refugees from all countries entering America until the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security have put in place what he described as “extreme vetting.”

A small group of people trying to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster will still be permitted in the US. The ban will be in place for multiple months, according to one of Trump’s aides. Trump will also sign an executive order suspending visas from being issued to refugees residing in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

On the campaign trail, the brash billionaire had promised to ban all Muslims from stepping foot into this country so that he can protect Americans from terrorism. He often called out Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s François Hollande for being too slack on immigration, which is why they have suffered numerous attacks perpetrated by Islamic extremists.

Trump will also meet with so-called Angel Moms and other family members of people whose loved one were killed by immigrants who are in the country illegally. It is believed he will sign an order for the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The news has already angered Democrats and immigrant advocates.