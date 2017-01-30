Donald Trump Mocks Chuck Schumer For Crying Over Immigration Ban

Donald Trump and Chuck Schumer are both from New York, and many were hoping that they would be able to collaborate for the good of the country. Well, this was a wrong assessment because less than two weeks into the Trump presidency they are already going at each other with a fervor unseen in recent administrations. After the 45th president signed his executive order putting in place an immigration ban for citizens from certain Muslim countries, Democrats led by the senator from New York are taking a strong stand.

Monday, the Trump administration decided to stop playing defense and went hard after leaders in the Democratic party. The new president mocked Senate Minority Leader Schumer for tearing up during a speech about the so-called Muslim ban. Trump stated after a meeting at the White House: “I noticed that Chuck Schumer yesterday, with fake tears – I’m going to ask him, who’s his acting coach?”

The real estate giant went on to add: “Because I know him very well. I don’t see him as a crier – if he is, he’s a different man. There’s about a 5 per cent chance that it was real, but I think it was fake tears.”

It appears that this is a new line of attack for the Trump administration because White House press secretary Sean Spicer adopted the same approach during his briefing with journalists. Spicer said: “Where has Senator Schumer’s tears been for all the other problems that are going on this Ameri – in this country? For the homeless. For the people through New York that are searching for jobs.”

The goal of this strategy is to portray the opposition to the new immigration policy as phony and not based on principles. This may be efficient to gain the support of the base but it is doubtful that it will create a safe area for compromise and good governance.