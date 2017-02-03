Donald Trump Mental Health Will Not Survive Presidency, Says Howard Stern

Radio personality Howard Stern, who has known President Donald Trump for a very long time, does not think that he will handle the job well. Stern believes that the whole process will be problematic for the mental health of his friend. On his SiriusXM show Wednesday, the former America’s Got Talent judge spoke at length about the controversial New York billionaire, who used to be a frequent guest on his radio program. For Stern, Trump’s political career started as a business move, and things got out of hand.

The father of three shared his thoughts about the new president with his listeners in a very direct and candid way, and he said: “I personally wish that he had never run. I told him that because I actually think this is something that is going to be detrimental to his mental health too, because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

Mr. Stern believes that Trump is playing a character and he has changed his mind on important political issues like abortion to gain credibility on the right. Moreover, the former reality television star was a big fan of Hillary Clinton, the woman he defeated in November.

According to Stern, who supported the Democratic nominee for president, Trump was thinking about endorsing her before he got in the race. The real estate giant supposedly got into the contest because he wanted to get more money out NBC for Celebrity Apprentice. Stern says that Trump is doing a lot of things that he does not like to please his base, the religious right.

However, it is Trump’s need for love and approval that will be the biggest source of problems, and Stern explained: “It’s a very difficult job, and Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved … and that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego, and when you’re president, people are going to be very very critical … I do think he’s sincere in wanting to help out and I think he’s sincere when he says he has the answers, but he stepped into a situation that’s really not a win for him.”

Debating the mental state of the 45th U.S. president has become a national hobby.