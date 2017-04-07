Donald Trump May Drop Steve Bannon And Reince Priebus – Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump’s Wing Of The White House Are Winning

Donald Trump’s young presidency is set to face some major shake-ups. It is being claimed that POTUS plans to ax Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in the upcoming weeks.

There is even a list of potential replacements for Priebus and Bannon being floated around.

On Friday, a reliable top aide to Mr. Trump spoke to Axios‘ Mike Allen via New York Magazine and explained that no date has been set, but Priebus and Bannon will be leaving Washington.

The insider said: “Things are happening, but it’s very unclear the president’s willing to pull that trigger.”

Trump wants to drop Priebus for two very simple reasons – he failed to deliver the votes for POTUS to repeal and replace Obamacare and is the one who vouched for Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, who has been nothing but an embasement for the White House.

As for the former Breitbart executive, if he is fired, just blame Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, for the inside job.

According to the Times and Washington Post, there is a war brewing between the two men.

A reliable source has claimed that First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her spouse worked behind the scenes to get Bannon booted from the National Security Council this week.

According to insiders, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn, a close ally of Kushner, are being considered to replace Priebus.

With the Syria shift and this potential staff change, it seems that Trump is ready to write a new chapter in his approach to politics.