Donald Trump Makes New Wild Accusations Against Barack Obama, This Could Backfire

Another Saturday, another Twitter rant courtesy of Donald Trump and this time around he is accusing former President Barack Obama of illegally wiretapping the Trump Tower.

Trump dubbed the allegations Towergate, inspired by the Watergate scandal in the early-1970s that brought down former President Richard Nixon.

This morning at 3.30am ET, the president of the United States went on a twitterstorm where he threw out some of his most shocking allegations yet.

According to Mr. Trump, in the fall of 2016, the Obama administration wiretapped his phones at the Trump Tower.

Mr. Trump, who is great at making scandalous accusations and never seems to have any evidence to back them, did not say where he obtained the information that alleges that Obama had done something illegal.

Trump, who is currently spending yet another weekend at Mar-a-Lago on the America taxpayers’ back, wrote: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Trump returned with another fiery post that read: “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wiretapping’ a race for president prior to an election?”

In case you were wondering, the sources of Trump’s Towergate claims are Breitbart News and radio host Mark Levin.

Thursday night, the alt right news site published a piece based on a theory that is being pushed by Levin.

Levin claimed that Obama and the “state police” are actively working to get Trump out of office with a series of leaks and false evidence that links him to Russia.

However, Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said Trump’s claims were just false and added: “A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice.”‘

Lindsey Graham at a town hall, jus moments ago, claimed that either way, Trump’s allegations might result in the biggest political scandal in history and he might be right.