Donald Trump Loses His Temper: “I’ve Never Seen Him So Angry!”

Donald Trump got angry at Steve Bannon and his chief of staff Renice Priebus, and it was all because of Jeff Sessions’ Russia links scandal over the weekend!

The President’s furry was caught on camera by the paparazzi standing out of the White House.

According to new reports, the President told the two victims of his explosive anger that they will not join him on the Air Force One flight to Mar-a-Lago this following weekend because they revealed Sessions’ shady connections with Russia without realizing the consequences off their blabbing.

It might’ve been just a slip of the tongue but for the controversial President of the United States, any mistake other than his could spell disaster in the end. Let’s not forget that more than half of the country would like to see Trump step out of the White House office.

According to CNN reports, Donald Trump was angry that the media has been focusing more on Sessions than on him since the scandal took place. Wait, what? So he was mad that someone else stole his thunder even though it’s for the wrong reasons? OK…

Furthermore, the fight was allegedly fueled with a “lot of expletives.”

“Nobody has seen him that upset,” a trusty source revealed.

Also, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also present during the scolding and caught on camera but as it turns out, they weren’t at any time the target of Trump’s anger.

Donald Trump’s trip to Florida didn’t improve afterwards either.

As it turns out, he told his pall Christopher Ruddy that he “was pissed” because he believes Obama tapped his Trump Tower phones before the election.

“This will be investigated,” Ruddy claimed Trump added. “It will all come out. I will be proven right.”

“I haven’t seen him this angry,” Ruddy stressed.