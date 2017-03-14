Donald Trump Leaks 2005 Tax Returns To Distract From TrumpCare Mess And James Comey Announcement

After years of hiding and dodging the media about his tax returns, Donald Trump is being exposed by a woman named Rachel Maddow.

Just a few hours ago, on her MSNBC show, Maddow unveiled a portion of Mr. Tump’s federal income tax returns for the year 2005.

It is unknown, who leaked the documents, but rumors are flying high that it could have been from people who work for the IRS or linked to Trump’s team.

While the second theory seems crazy, it is not at all.

Trump or someone in his administration is trying to change the headline-making chaos around the Republicans’ ObamaCare repeal plan dubbed RyanCare or TrumpCare being lead by Paul Ryan.

POTUS and his entourage are preemptively trying to bury the conversation that is set to take place on Wednesday.

In a matter of hours, FBI Director James Comey will hold a press conference to announce if there is an investigation into Trump and his campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Another reason the theory that the leak might be from Trump or one of his allies holds is because there was nothing embarrassing about the much talked about tax returns.

Donald and Melania Trump reported $150 million in income and paid $38 million in taxes.

People were quick to do the math and point to the fact that the first couple who is filthy rich made $485,000 per day – but it is not illegal to be wealthy in America!

On “The Rachel Maddow Show,” the liberal political commentator more or less called Trump a liar because during the campaign he repeated over and over that he could not release his tax returns for he was under audit.

Maddow said: “This document has been made available. That may be the most important part of this story.”

It did not take long for the White House to bash Maddow in a very long and angry statement that read in part: “You know you are desperate for rating when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago. Despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns. The dishonest media can continue to make this part of their agenda, while the President will focus on his, which includes tax reform that will benefit all Americans.”

It will be fascinating to hear what Comey has to say tomorrow.