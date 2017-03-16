Donald Trump Kicked Out One Direction Out Of His Hotel, Says Liam Payne

Liam Payne and Donald Trump have an incredible story to tell people they know. The funny part, both parties come out looking good from this new revelation.

In a fresh new interview that was featured in a British fashion magazine, the One Direction singer revisited the moment he and his bandmates got on the nerves of Mr. Trump.

The 23-year-old British songwriter shared: “Donald Trump ­actually kicked us out of his hotel once. You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said, ‘Well, wake them up,’ and I was like ‘no’, and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage.”

He went on to add: “Obviously in New York, we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘Okay, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”

This story is a positive for the 45th U.S. president because it confirms his image as a bossy character who likes things to get done his way.

Moreover, as part of Trump’s brand that he developed and cultivated for years on NBC’s hit reality show, The Apprentice, he is the ultimate boss who people should not play with.

As president, he also relies on the loyalty of his staff, even when he is wrong. Trump’s aides are like little soldiers who must follow the orders of the general and fight for him till the very end.

One Direction can also claim that they kept their dignity and did not take orders from the controversial billionaire.