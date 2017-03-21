Donald Trump Jr. Hits Chelsea Handler Over Eric And Lara Trump’s Pregnancy Joke

It is a real war of words between Chelsea Handler, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.

The next person, who is set to inherit the last name Trump, is in the middle of a controversy even before he is even born.

Monday morning, Donald Trump’s son, Eric, announced that he was going to be a first-time father

Mr. Trump’s wife, Lara, is two months pregnant with their first child – a baby boy due this September.

The couple spoke to People magazine and explained that they were not in a rush to share the news with the president of the United States because they were afraid he would spill the beans in a press conference.

The first son explained: “We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool.”

Mrs. Trump added: “Eric’s going to be an amazing dad. The nieces and nephews love hanging with him. He’s the cool uncle. He’s watched Frozen many times.”

Many congratulated the couple on the happy news, a few mocked them by saying that they dropped the news to distract from FBI Director James Comey’s acknowledgment that there is an investigation into possible links between Russian operatives and Trump campaign staff members.

However, comedian Chelsea Handler took things a step too far. Via Twitter, Handler slammed Eric Trump and mocked his unborn first child.

The 42-year-old TV personality wrote on Twitter: “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl. Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant “genes,” not “jeans.” I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse?”

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to defend his brother and to bash the Hillary Clinton supporter.

Don Jr wrote: “My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the “tolerant left!”