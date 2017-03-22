Donald Trump Jr. Goes After Mayor Sadiq Khan After London Attack

Donald Trump Jr. is getting ripped on social media for the manner he has handled the horrific UK parliament attack that has left at least five people dead and more that 40 injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump’s oldest son took to Twitter where he failed to offer any condolences or prayers to the British people affected by the sad tragedy.

Instead, the businessman more or less said, “I told you,” much like his father has been doing whenever there is a deadly attack perpetrated by ISIS militants anywhere in the world.

Mr. Trump wrote, “You have to be kidding me?!,” and proceeded to criticize London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan who is the first Muslim to become mayor of a major Western capital.

Trump added: “Terror attacks are part of living in big city.” The aspiring politician linked to an article that featured an interview conducted by Mr. Khan last September.

You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan https://t.co/uSm2pwRTjO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 22, 2017

The former member of the parliament was talking about the New York bombing, which left 29 people injured after several trash bins exploded.

Mr. Khan said after the events in Paris, San Bernadino, and Orlando that “the threat of them was part of life.”

Here is Khan’s full quote to the New York Times: “Part and parcel of living in a great global city is you’ve got to be prepared for these things, you’ve got to be vigilant, you’ve got to support the police doing an incredibly hard job.”

Khan went on to subtly take a dig at then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, who immediately after the New York attack and without even hearing the facts stated that it was time to “get tough.”

Mr. Khan said: “I’m not going to speculate as to who is responsible or how the police in New York should react. Speculating when you don’t know the facts is unwise.”

One person bashed the young Trump by saying: “Is it really appropriate, considering your father’s position and what’s happening today, to attack the Mayor of London?”

Another commenter added: “Your complete lack of intelligence continues to show through. It is quite amazing, actually.”

British authorities killed the assailant who crashed into a fence near the UK parliament and attacked police officers with a deadly weapon.

Previously, they had wrongly identified the individual as Abu Izzadeen, also known as Trevor Brooks.